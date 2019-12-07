The Ridgeland Lady Panthers tried to stay with the Pickens Dragonettes on Friday night, but the pace that the visitors from Jasper set was too much for a young Ridgeland team to keep up with as Pickens pulled away in the second half for an 89-48 victory.
Mykenzie Weaver had 33 points for the Nettes', who led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter before stretching it out to 40-25 at halftime.
Fran King led Ridgeland (1-5 overall, 0-2 Region 6-AAAA) with 14 points. Cordasia Watkins added 11 points, while Justice Turner and Annabel Hill finished with six points each.
Pickens boys 70, Ridgeland 67
The final game of the night saw the Panthers take an early five-point lead before the Dragons would come back to forge a 36-33 lead at halftime. The two teams would play even in the second half as Pickens held on for the three-point region victory.
Noah Sutton lead three Pickens' players in double figures as he scored a team-high 20 points.
Kobe Lewis had a season and career-high 28 points for Ridgeland (1-5, 0-2). Chris Turner added 13 points and Ethan Moyer finished with 11.