The Ridgeland Lady Panthers, still dealing without three starters who are nursing injuries, dropped a 51-23 decision to Gilmer in Ellijay on Friday night.
Cordasia Watkins had nine points for Ridgeland (0-6, 0-4), while Ciera Foster added seven points.
In the boys' game, Gilmer handed Ridgeland a 68-42 defeat to drop the Panthers to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in region play. Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Ridgeland will head to Heritage on Tuesday to continue the 6-AAAA schedule.