The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles cut a 15-point halftime deficit down to seven by the end of the third quarter, but did not have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback as they dropped a 48-36 decision at Walker County neighbor Ridgeland on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers (2-8) held Oakwood to just four points in the first quarter and scored 20 points of their own in the second quarter to build a 32-17 lead at intermission.
The Lady Eagles (7-2) would use some transition baskets in the third quarter to peck away at the Ridgeland lead. They would hold the home team to just four points in the third quarter and trailed 36-29 with eight minutes to go.
However, Ridgeland would push its advantage back to double-digits early in the final period. Macie Boren regained the momentum for the Lady Panthers by going 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Boren finished with nine points, while Fran King and Kia Wade tied for team-high honors with 10 points. Abrianna Ransom had seven points in the victory, while Payton Buchanan added six.
Avery Green led Oakwood with 13 points. Lily Green had 11, while Lexie Asher and Raleigh Suits both had four points.
Ridgeland boys 98, Oakwood 38
The Panthers' speed was on display early and often as they opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back in a non-region victory over the Eagles.
Ridgeland took a 26-8 lead after one quarter and built a 50-20 margin by halftime. A Kai Johnson bucket with 2:40 to go in the third quarter pushed the lead out to 40 points and the Panthers would go on to the victory.
All nine players scored for Ridgeland (3-7). Kyan Clark hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points. Kobe Lewis scored 16. Chris Turner picked up 13 points. Johnson had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Darrian Burks, Ethan Moyer and Jordan McLin each chipped in with nine.
Ridgeland will be home on Tuesday to face Heritage, while Oakwood will play host to Rhea County Academy that same night.