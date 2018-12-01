It was a tough night for Ridgeland on Friday as they dropped a pair of Region 6-AAAA games at Pickens.
In the girls' game, the home team led by just six points with five minutes to play when they caught fire offensively and stretched it out late to a 74-52 victory.
D'Erika Ervin had 12 points for Ridgeland (0-4, 0-2) in the loss, while Fran King added 11 points.
In the boys' game, the Panthers stayed within striking distance all night long and erupted for 26 points in the fourth quarter. However, their season-high 69 points still was not enough as the Dragons picked up a narrow 72-69 victory.
Nathan Carver drained five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points for Ridgeland (0-4, 0-2). Fred Norman, Jr. and Ethan Moyer had 13 points each, followed by Khris Walker with nine points and Riley Harrison with eight.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will be back at home this Tuesday night for a region doubleheader against Southeast, starting at 6 p.m.