The Ridgeland Lady Panthers traveled to Jasper on Friday night for a Region 6-AAAA contest and returned home with an 89-36 defeat at the hands of the Dragonettes of Pickens.
Mykenzie Weaver had a monster night for the home team with 38 points. As a team, Pickens connected on 14 three-pointers.
Fran King and Annabel Hill both had eight points for the Lady Panthers (4-14, 1-7). Cordasia Watkins finished with seven points and Katiana Thompson added four.
Pickens boys 59, Ridgeland 55
The Dragons would make 7 of 9 shots at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to hold on for a four-point win in final game of the night.
Kyan Clark had 19 points for the Panthers (5-13, 1-7). Ethan Moyer also hit in double figures as he went for 13 points. Nine points from Jordan McLin, eight from Chris Turner and six from Kobe Lewis rounded out the scoring for Ridgeland.
Ridgeland announced late Friday night that Saturday's doubleheader at Dade County has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.