After a non-region doubleheader against Walker County neighbor Oakwood Christian Academy this past Saturday, Ridgeland hopped back into Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday as they hosted Northwest Whitfield at Panther Gymnasium.
Northwest girls 67, Ridgeland 40
The Lady Bruins led 37-17 at halftime en route to the victory. Cordasia Watkins had 17 points for Ridgeland (4-13, 1-6). Kia Wade had 10 points and Fran King added eight. Two points each from Payton Buchanan and Annabel Hill, along with one point by Macie Boren, rounded out the scoring for the Lady Panthers.
Northwest boys 85, Ridgeland 57
It was the Will Buckner Show for the Bruins as the sharpshooter from Tunnel Hill went 2 of 3 at the free throw line and also added 11 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 35 points.
Kobe Lewis had 19 points to lead the Panthers (5-12, 1-6), followed by Kyan Clark with 12 and Chris Turner with nine. Jordan Blackwell had six points on the evening and Nate Davis finished with four. Three points from King Mason and two each from Ethan Moyer and Kai Johnson filled out the scoring column for Ridgeland.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers will go on the road Friday for region games at Pickens before heading to Trenton on Saturday for a doubleheader against Dade County.