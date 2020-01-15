The Ridgeland Panthers celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday by pulling out a 52-50 win over visiting Southeast Whitfield in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
Ridgeland got 17 points from Kyan Clark as the Panthers improved to 6-13 overall and 2-7 in region play. Kobe Lewis had 11 points, followed by Ethan Moyer with 10, Chris Turner with nine and Jordan Blackwell with five.
Southeast girls 50, Ridgeland 41
Down 30-22 at the break, the Lady Panthers trailed by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter before chopping the Southeast lead down to five with just 3:27 left to play. However, Southeast's Stephanie Sullivan would hit a 3-pointer from the corner just 20 seconds later and the Lady Raiders would hang on for the win.
Fran King had 14 points for Ridgeland. Annabel Hill had 12 points. Macie Boren finished with six. Kia Wade added five and Cordasia Watkins rounded out the scoring with four points as the Lady Panthers dropped to 4-15 overall and 1-8 in region play.
Ridgeland will go on the road Friday for a region game at Gilmer before returning home on Saturday to face Christian Heritage in a non-region doubleheader.