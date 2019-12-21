The Ridgeland Panthers scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters and ran away from Hixson, 74-55, in the seventh-place game of the South Crest Bank Holiday Tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Saturday.
Ridgeland built a 46-20 lead at halftime and extended it to 68-32 after three quarters before coasting to the win.
Chris Turner had 23 points and Ethan Moyer scored 20 with four 3-pointers. Kobe Lewis finished with nine points and Jordan McLin added seven, while the Panthers (4-10) drained eight 3-pointers as a team.
Hixson girls 55, Ridgeland 37
The first game of the day in Chickamauga saw the Lady Wildcats earn seventh place as they opened up a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and never trailed in the victory.
Kia Wade led Ridgeland (3-11) with 15 points, followed by Fran King with nine and Annabel Hill with five.
Ridgeland will take the court again on Jan. 3 with a pair of Region 6-AAAA road games at LaFayette.