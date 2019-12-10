The Ridgeland Panthers put four players in double figures, but still needed four extra minutes to knock off Southeast Whitfield, 74-70, in a overtime thriller in Dalton on Tuesday.
Kobe Lewis continued his stellar play with 18 points for Ridgeland (2-5, 1-2). Ethan Moyer added 17 points. Jordan McLin finished with 13, followed by Chris Turner with 11 and Kyan Clark with nine.
Cal Rich had 23 points for the Raiders.
Southeast girls 50, Ridgeland 43
The first game of the night was a back-and-forth affair. Ridgeland led by two after the first quarter, trailed by two at halftime and regained a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 15-7 over the final eight minutes.
Lisette Gomez had 15 points for the Lady Raiders.
Cordasia Watkins had a game-high 22 points for Ridgeland (1-7, 0-3), followed by Kia Wade with six and Fran King with four.
The game turned into a free throw shooting contest. Ridgeland was 19 of 26 at the line, while Southeast was 18 of 41.
Ridgeland will be back at home on Friday to take on Gilmer before stepping out of region to take on Walker County neighbor Oakwood Christian Saturday afternoon in Chickamauga.