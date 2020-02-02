For the second time in their last two games, the Ridgeland Panthers scored 33 points in the third quarter of a basketball game.
As it turned out, they needed every one of them.
Following a near upset of region regular season champion LaFayette earlier this week, the Panthers closed out the regular season on Saturday with another high-scoring thriller as they took down Dade County, 93-91, in a non-region game in Trenton.
The Wolverines led 47-40 at halftime before the Panthers exploded in the third quarter to take a 73-69 lead into the final period. They would hang on in fourth to get the victory.
Chris Turner had 30 points in the win and Kyan Clark poured in 29. Thirteen points from Kobe Lewis and 10 from Ethan Moyer gave the Panthers four players in double figures.
Jordan McLin added six points. Kai Johnson and Alex Renner had two each and Omari McCleary chipped in with one to round out the scoring for Ridgeland.
The Panthers will take on Pickens Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the region tournament at Southeast Whitfield High School. A win will put Ridgeland into the state playoffs.
Dade County girls 60, Ridgeland 38
The Lady Wolverines led by 10 points in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Panthers 24-9 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Cordasia Watkins had 14 points for Ridgeland. Kia Wade finished with eight and Annabel Hill added five points. Four by Madison Lennon, three by Mackensie Miller and two from Katieann Thompson rounded out the scoring for Ridgeland.
The Lady Panthers are seeded seventh in the region tournament this week. They are set to play Monday night at 7:30 against second-seeded Northwest Whitfield. The winner will advance to the state tournament.