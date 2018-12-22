A week after claiming a home victory over Dade County, the Ridgeland Panthers made it two in a row over the Wolverines on Saturday with a 65-56 victory in Trenton.
The Panthers trailed by one point after the first quarter, but put up 23 points in the second period to take a lead that they would not surrender.
A'zavier Blackwell scored 14 points for Ridgeland. Chris Turner and Nathan Carver had 10 points each, while Fred Norman and Ethan Moyer each scored nine.
In the girls' game, the Lady Wolverines jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first period and never looked back in a 68-36 victory.
Makenzie Howard had 11 points for the Lady Panthers. Fran King had nine points, while Macie Boren and Kia Wade finished with six points each.