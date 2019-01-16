The Ridgeland Panthers collected their first region victory of the year on Thursday, 55-41, over Southeast Whitfield. It was a big turnaround from the teams' first meeting back in early December, which Southeast won by a score of 84-55.
Fred Norman had 17 points for the Panthers (3-17, 1-8), who outscored the Raiders in every single quarter. Riley Harrison had 10 points. Ethan Moyer finished with eight points. A'zavier Blackwell finished with six points. Nathan Carver picked up five points, while Chris Turner, Cedric Shropshire and Jordan McLin all had three points each.
Southeast girls 46, Ridgeland 44
The Lady Panthers had a couple of looks to tie the game in the closing seconds, but could not get a shot to fall as they were edged out by the Lady Raiders in Dalton.
Ridgeland led 30-17 at halftime after a big second quarter, but could not keep up the pace in the second half as they were outscored 29-14.
Makenzie Howard scored 15 points on five 3-pointers, including three treys in the first quarter. D'Erika Ervin had 14 points. Asia Silmon had eight points. Macie Boren finished with three, while Cordasia Watkins and Kia Wade had two points each for Ridgeland (3-18, 0-9).
Ridgeland will be back at home on Friday to face Gilmer, starting at 7 p.m.