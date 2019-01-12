La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.