Few teams in all of Northwest Georgia are hotter right now than the LFO Warriors.
The Red-and-White made it six consecutive wins on Friday night with a 61-52 home victory over Murray County in a Region 6-AAA battle.
LFO, missing two starters with injuries, got a season and career-high 17 points from James Beddington the help his team to the victory. Cameron Gregg added 16 points, while Ruddy Ware and Deandre Rowe had nine points each.
Five points from Carson McCammon, three from Zach Coots and two from Robie Henry rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, who went 16-of-22 at the free throw line on the night.
With the victory, LFO (11-8, 7-4) moved into a tie for second place in the region with Calhoun, although the Jackets currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
In the night's first game, the Lady Warriors picked up an important win over the Lady Indians with an identical 61-52 win to improve to 8-11 overall in 5-6 in region play.
Murray County stormed out to a 28-15 lead after the first period, but was held to just 24 points the rest of the night and they were limited to just two points in the second quarter.
The highlight of the night belonged to senior Macey Gregg, who scored 26 points to set a new program record for career points. Gregg now has 1,529 points in her four years at LFO, breaking the previous record of 1,515 by Kayla Weaver (Gass), whose total stood for over a decade.
No further details were provided as of press time.