Heading into a Dec. 21 road game at Ridgeland, the Gordon Lee Trojans stood at just 2-8 overall and 1-3 in Region 6- A North play, frustrated by several close losses, including two in overtime.
But the Trojans defeated the Panthers that Friday night, 53-44, and earned a little momentum. Now, just over a month later, a little momentum has turned into a lot of momentum.
Gordon Lee has won 11 of its last 12 games to go to 13-9 overall and 8-4 in subregion play. Its most recent win came at home on Saturday as the Trojans avenged a three-point loss at Bowdon back on Dec. 14 with a 62-55 victory.
Wiley Heming continued his stellar play with 23 points, while sharpshooter Justin Wooden hit for 20 against the Red Devils. Sam Norton collected 12 points, followed by Hunter Hodson with five and Weston Beagles with two.
Chris Parker had 34 points for Bowdon, including 22 of the Red Devils' 26 points in the final period.
Gordon Lee's girls dropped a 52-30 decision in the opener to fall to 7-15 overall and 4-6 in 6-A North play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Both Gordon Lee teams will travel to Mount Zion on Monday for subregion games, starting at 6 p.m.