The LaFayette Ramblers reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season on Friday night and extended their winning streak to 13 in a row after a 72-60 victory over Pickens in Jasper.
Alex Kelehear had 24 points for LaFayette, who led by 20 points in the fourth quarter before the Dragons connected on some late 3-pointers to close the gap. Dee Southern had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Marsh finished with 13 points. DeCameron Porter added 11 points and Jaylon Ramsey finished with four points for the Ramblers (20-1, 8-1).
Pickens girls 66, LaFayette 56
The girls' game saw LaTyah Barber score 20 points, grab five rebounds, collect six steals and dish out six assists, but the Lady Ramblers still fell to the Dragonettes.
Megan Wilson finished with 14 points. Mykeria Johnson had eight points. Marquila Howell had seven points and nine boards. Alyssa Estus had three points and five rebounds, while Grace Hamilton and Nicky Yancy had two points apiece for LaFayette (10-11, 2-7).
LaFayette will continue its road swing Tuesday at Southeast Whitfield.