The LaFayette Ramblers added to their season-opening winning streak with a 66-51 home victory over Chattooga on Saturday. It was a memorable day for junior Decameron Porter, who went for a career-high 28 points. Porter hit four 3-pointers and also pulled down 17 rebounds.
Aidan Hadaway had 15 points, followed by Junior Barber with 11 and Jaylon Ramsey with seven as the Ramblers moved to 8-0 overall.
Chattooga girls 57, LaFayette 47
The Lady Ramblers fell to 4-4 after suffering their third consecutive loss.
Marquila Howell had 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks in the loss. LaTyah Barber finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals and Imani Cook had 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals to go with her two points.
Also getting on the books was Mykeria Johnson with six points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Heather Tucker had three points and two assists, while Savanna Hall had four points, two rebounds and one steal.
Region 6-AAAA play continues for LaFayette on Tuesday with road games at Southeast Whitfield.