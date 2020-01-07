The Heritage Lady Generals fell behind 33-16 at halftime, cut into the gap early in the fourth quarter, but never got any closer than 11 points the rest of the way as the visiting Pickens Dragonettes pulled away for a 67-47 victory in Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday.
The Lady Generals sliced what had been a 20-point deficit down to 49-38 in the first 2:30 of the fourth. However, Pickens countered with a 14-4 spurt over the next two minutes to boost the lead back to 21 and Heritage would never threaten again.
Lauren Mock had 11 points for Heritage (4-14, 1-6). Brooke Matherly added eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Gracie Murray added seven points, while Riley Kokinda and Elli Jost had five points each.
Four points from Katy Thompson, three from Kortney McKenzie and two each from Morgan Phillips and Sydnee St. John rounded out the scoring.
Pickens boys 83, Heritage 74
Tuesday's nightcap would be a tight game throughout. The Generals held an early five-point advantage, but the Dragons would rally to take a one-point lead the end of the first quarter and a late 3-pointer would give the visitors a 37-33 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Heritage would score the first five points in the third quarter to regain a one-point lead, 38-37, and the game would be tied four more times before the end of the quarter, the last time at 50-50 with 1:30 left.
However, the Dragons would score the final seven points of the period, including a three-pointer by Tucker Lowe with three seconds to go, as they forged a 57-50 lead going into the final stanza.
Pickens would eventually increase its lead to as many as 10 points with five minutes remaining, but Heritage would once again rally as a 3-pointer from Cooper Terry with 1:04 to play pulled the home team back to within a single point of the lead at 72-71.
However, they would get no closer as the Dragons would get the job done at the free-throw line late. Terry would hit another 3-pointer with nine seconds to go to trim the lead back down to three points, 77-74, but Pickens would go 11 of 12 from the charity stripe in the final 53 seconds to secure the victory.
Lowe scored 26 points for Pickens, while Luke Rogers went for 21. Lowe finished the game 12 of 13 at the free throw line.
Terry finished with four 3-pointers on the evening and matched teammate Cade Collins with 18 points. Carson Palmer came off the bench to score 12 and Kobe McAlister picked up 10 to give the Generals four players in double figures.
Caden Snyder ended the night with seven points, followed by Cade Kiniry with four, Carter Bell with three and Nick Hanson with two for Heritage (7-11, 3-6).
Heritage will be back at home on Friday for another key 6-AAAA doubleheader against LaFayette.