The home and season openers for the Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles didn’t quite go as planned for the hosts on Friday night as they suffered a sweep at the hands of the Chattanooga Patriots.
In the girls’ game, OCA led 9-7 after the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots forged a 19-14 lead at halftime before pulling away by outscoring the Lady Eagles in the third quarter, 25-10.
Shayli Daves had 15 points for the Lady Patriots, followed by Sharayah Daves with 13.
Avery Green led the Lady Eagles (0-1) with nine points. Raleigh Suits had six points, followed by Grayson Broadrick and Lily Green with five. Mary Ownby dropped in four points and two each from Callie Ray and Lexie Asher rounded out the scoring.
In the nightcap, the Eagles fell behind 20-7 after the first period, but continued to chip away and cut the deficit down to seven points in the fourth quarter.
However, the Patriots would step on the gas in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles 16-7 to claim the win.
Caden Posey had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the visitors.
Garrison Baggett had 11 points to lead OCA (0-1), while Cory Taylor went for 10. Phillip Davis had nine points, while Jacob Wellwood and Caleb Epperson had six and five, respectively. Andrew Phillips, Jacob Jones and Chase Lanham had two points each and Noah Permenter picked up one point.