The Oakwood Christian Eagles found themselves in a barnburner Thursday night in Cleveland, Tenn., but they would ultimately come up two points short in a 45-43 loss to Calvary Christian.
OCA (2-3) trailed 24-23 at halftime and fell behind 39-30 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied in the final eight minutes.
Garrison Baggett paced the Eagles with 12 points, followed by Woody Hass with eight and Jacob Wellwood with six. Phillip Davis had four points. Caleb Epperson and Tyler Epperson both ended up with three points. Chase Lanham, Noah Permenter and Andrew Phillips all finished with two, while Cory Taylor rounded out the scoring with one.
The OCA boys' JV team won its game, 43-41, in overtime. Gavin Broadrick led the way with 21 points, followed by Price Ray with 12, Gabe Carroll with eight and David Pothast with two.
The girls' varsity game was the exact polar opposite as the Lady Eagles (3-1) romped to a 55-2 victory. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
OCA will be at home to face Georgia Cumberland Academy on Monday at 6 p.m., while another doubleheader will be played the following night at 5, back at home in Chickamauga, against Shenandoah Baptist.