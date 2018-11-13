The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got 18 points and five blocks from Grayson Broadrick in a 50-44 win over Georgia Cumberland Academy in Calhoun on Monday night. Broadrick connected on 4-of-7 shots from behind the arc in the victory.
Lily Green had 15 points, grabbed six rebounds and collected four steals as OCA moved to 1-1 on the season. Lexie Asher went for six points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Mary Ownby had five points and three steals. Avery Green finished with four points and Callie Ray's two points rounded out the scoring.
In the nightcap, the Eagles started out slow and could never find their range in a 55-34 loss.
Jacob Wellwood had eight points for OCA (0-2), followed by Tyler Epperson with seven. Garrison Baggett, Woody Hass and Phillip Davis had five points each, while Chase Lanham and Cory Taylor both dropped in two.