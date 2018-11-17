The Oakwood Christian Eagles were 0-11 all-time in basketball games against Cleveland, Tenn.'s Tennessee Christian Prep School coming into Friday's meeting in Chickamauga.
That losing streak is now a thing of the past as the Navy-and-Gold made the game's first basket and never trailed in a 57-48 victory.
OCA (2-2) led 12-4 after one quarter and extended the lead to 31-18 at halftime. The Eagles helped their own cause by connecting on 21 free throws.
Caleb Epperson hit three 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 17 points. Garrison Baggett finished with eight points, followed by Jacob Wellwood and Woody Hass with seven. Andrew Phillips dropped in six points. Tyler Epperson and Chase Lanham each had four points, while Phillip Davis and Noah Permenter both added two points.
The OCA junior varsity team dropped a 46-42 decision in the day's first game. Individual scoring was not provided.
In the girls' game, the Lady Eagles moved to 2-1 on the year with a 51-47 victory. Freshman Avery Green had the hot hand with 20 points. Mary Ownby and Lexie Asher had 10 points apiece, while Asher also pulled down five rebounds. Lily Green added four points and four boards, while Raleigh Suits rounded out the scoring with two points.
Both OCA teams will be back in action on Nov. 29 when they play at Calvary Christian.