The Oakwood Christian Middle School Eagles picked up a 41-16 victory against Cleveland Christian School on Saturday.
Tomo Gilchrist led the way with nine points for the Eagles (5-6), while Garrett Dempsey, Hunter Hickman and John McDonough all added eight points. Cason Baggett collected four points, while Ryan Phillips and Tanner Davis both had two.
Both OCA teams will be back in action Monday at home against Berean Academy, starting at 6 p.m.
Oakwood (HS) boys 47, Cleveland Christian 38
The high school Eagles won at Cleveland Christian for the first time ever on Saturday, holding the hosts to just two field goals in the final quarter after taking a narrow 31-28 lead after three quarters.
Jacob Wellwood had nine points for OCA (10-9 overall, 6-4 conference), who won their fifth game in a row to climb above .500 for the first time this season. Woody Hass had eight points, while Caleb Epperson and Tyler Epperson each had seven.
Six points each from Phillip Davis and Garrison Baggett and two apiece from Chase Lanham and Andrew Phillips rounded out the scoring.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles will play on Friday at Rhea County Academy.