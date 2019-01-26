A very tough three-game stretch for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles concluded with a 53-42 loss at Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch on Friday night.
Oakwood fell to 9-6 with the setback. Grayson Broadrick had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss. Lily Green added 12 points and nine boards, while Avery Green added seven points. Three points from Mary Ownby and two each by McKenley Baggett and Raleigh Suits rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Eagles will look to snap the three-game slide this Friday in Dayton, Tenn. (Fort Bluff) against Rhea County Academy.