The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles moved to 16-3 on the season with a 51-32 Senior Night win on Friday against visiting Praise Academy from Powder Springs.
Avery Green had 16 points and recorded nine steals in the win. Lily Green had nine points and six rebounds. Lexie Asher finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Grayson Broadrick picked up seven points, followed by six from McKenley Baggett and four by Anslee Tucker.
Praise Academy boys 72, Oakwood 67
The Eagles once again rallied in the final period, but didn't have enough to complete the comeback as they lost at home to fall to 8-14 on the season.
The game was tied at 18 after one quarter and Oakwood led most of the second quarter before going into the locker room down 32-30. Praise would stretch out its lead to as many as 10 in the final period before the Eagles made a final run. They would close to within four points in the final minute of play, but ultimately fell short on the scoreboard.
Five players scored in double figures for OCA. Gavin Broadrick and Caleb Epperson had 17 points apiece, while Andrew Phillips, Chase Lanham and Price Ray each scored 11.