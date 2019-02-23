The Oakwood Christian Eagles came into their Southern Christian Athletic Association semifinal game favored as the higher-seeded team. However, OCA would be facing not one, but two opponents during Friday night's game.
Not only would they have to deal with Calvary Christian School and 6-foot-7 center LaDarius Chigano, but they would also be dealing with their own past history in the Rossville Athletic Center, a building in which the Oakwood boys had never scored a win in their program's history.
And when the final buzzer sounded, the Eagles were celebrating twice as much.
Oakwood punched its ticket to the SCAA tournament finals for the first time with a 62-57 victory and snapped an unwelcome streak in the process.
"We were 0-6 in this building coming into tonight," head coach Wayne McDonough said. "It's been a house of horrors for us, so we are thrilled to get this one. It was a big win for us."
After beating Calvary by 22 in their only meeting of the regular season, OCA got a tougher test this time around. With Chiagno providing some major interference near the basket, the Navy-and-Gold would opt for their perimeter game early on and were rewarded with four 3-pointers in the opening period.
But Calvary - who had just five players in uniform - countered with the duo of Kelvean and Kivean Smith, who were also hitting from long range. Calvary led 19-16 after the game's first eight minutes and the game would stay tight through the midway point of the second quarter when Woody Hass started heating up.
Hass hit a 3-pointer to kick-start a late second-quarter spurt and then the OCA senior would switch it up and take the ball right at Chigano, challenging Calvary's big man in the paint. He was able to get past Chigano for three straight driving lay-ups to finish with nine points in the period and help the Eagles to their biggest lead of the first half, 36-26, as the clock hit all zeros.
Calvary would cut the deficit down to six in the first four minutes of the third quarter and later hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute of the period to make it a one-possession game. But a baseline jumper by Caleb Epperson with 20 seconds left in the third would give OCA a 48-43 advantage heading into the game's final eight minutes.
After finding success from behind the arc in the opening quarter, Oakwood went to the well again to start the fourth and were rewarded with a 12-4 run. Garrison Baggett and Andrew Phillips both connected on 3-pointers and an inside basket by Phillip Davis, just out of reach of a Chigano block attempt, gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the game, 60-47, with just over four minutes to go.
Six points in the paint by Chigano and a long 3-pointer by Kelvean Smith would eventually get Calvary to within five points of the lead in the closing moments, but it was too little too late as Oakwood scored the victory.
Jacob Wellwood picked up 15 points and Hass added 14 in the win. Chase Lanham finished with six points, followed by Phillips with five and Cory Taylor with four. Epperson, Davis and Tyler Epperson all chipped in with two for Oakwood, who connected on eight 3-pointers as a team.
Kelvean Smith led all scorers with 23 points. Kivean Smith hit five threes and added 17 points, while Chigano dropped in nine.
Oakwood will face Shenandoah Baptist in Saturday night's championship game at 7:30 p.m. back at the R.A.C. The Eagles are 0-3 against Shenandoah this season, losing at home (55-46) on Dec. 4 and dropping two road decisions (55-47 and 63-60) on Dec. 11 and 17.
The Oakwood Lady Eagles will face Rhea County Academy in the night's first game at 5:30. OCA won both meetings, 53-20 in Chickamauga on Jan. 11 and 37-16 at Fort Bluff on Feb. 1.