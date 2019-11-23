The Oakwood Christian Eagles moved to 3-0 in SCAA play with a 69-29 thumping of Shenandoah Baptist on Friday night.
Five players scored in double figures for OCA, which led by just six at the end of the first quarter before outscoring their opponents, 45-13, over the next two periods.
Price Ray poured in a team-high 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Chase Lanham added 15 points. Caleb Epperson had a dozen points and a half-dozen boards. Gavin Broadrick went for 11 points to go with three rebounds and Andrew Phillips added 10 points. Tomo Gilchrist chipped in with four points.
Results of the Lady Eagles' game were not available as of press time.