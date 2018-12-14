The Oakwood Christian Eagles had never beaten Tennessee Christian Prep School away from Chickamauga, but that all changed on Thursday as the Navy-and-Gold picked up a 57-48 victory in Cleveland, Tenn.
OCA (4-6) led 27-26 at halftime and battled foul trouble in the second half, but their depth would win out in the end, thanks in part to Chase Lanham's career-high 18 points.
Garrison Baggett had nine points for the Eagles. Woody Hass picked up seven points, followed by Tyler Epperson and Jacob Wellwood with six apiece. Caleb Epperson finished with five points, while four from Andrew Phillips and two by Phillip Davis rounded out the scoring.
After defeating TCPS in Chickamauga earlier this season, the Lady Eagles were not able to duplicate the feat on the road as they dropped a 35-29 decision.
Mary Ownby had 10 points and Lily Green added eight points for OCA (6-2). Avery Green had five points. Grayson Broadrick added three points, while Lexi Asher also had three points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Oakwood will play games at Shenandoah Baptist on Monday in their final games until Jan. 10.