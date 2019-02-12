The Oakwood Christian Eagles said thank-you to seven seniors on Tuesday night and those seven seniors were rewarded with a 66-52 home victory over Cleveland Christian in the home and regular season finale in Chickamauga.
OCA (13-11) led 21-13 after one period and 29-18 at halftime before maintaining a double-digit advantage throughout the second half.
Woody Hass had 15 points to set the pace. Jacob Wellwood and Caleb Epperson had 10 points apiece, while Garrison Baggett and Phillip Davis each finished with eight. Tyler Epperson went for seven, while three from Andrew Phillips, two from Chase Lanham and one from Cory Taylor capped the scoring.
Oakwood will compete in the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament at the Rossville Athletic Center, which begins on Monday (Feb. 18).