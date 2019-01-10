The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles improved to 8-3 on the season after a 39-4 walk-over against visiting Calvary Christian on Thursday night.
Grayson Broadrick connected on three 3-pointers and had a game-high 11 points for OCA. McKenley Baggett finished with six points. Lexie Asher, Lily Green, Mary Ownby and Raleigh Suits all had four points, while Avery Green, Callie Ray and Anslee Tucker each chipped in with two.
Oakwood Christian boys 62, Calvary Christian 40
The Eagles, who dropped a two-point decision at Calvary in the teams' first meeting of the season, avenged that loss in a big way with a dominant victory in the nightcap.
Head coach Wayne McDonough called it "the most complete game" his team has played this season as the Eagles (5-7 overall, 3-3 in SCAA) led 31-18 at halftime and never trailed against the conference leaders.
Jacob Wellwood had 16 points in a balanced effort. Garrison Baggett added 15, followed by Phillips Davis with nine. Andrew Phillips and Tyler Epperson had eight points each. Caleb Epperson added four and Chase Lanham dropped in two.