The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday with a 79-51 set back at home against the Chattanooga Patriots.
The Lady Eagles (2-1) closed to with nine points in the fourth quarter, but some late turnovers turned the tide in favor of the visitors.
Lily Green had 16 points and five rebounds. Avery Green finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Lexie Asher had 13 points and five boards.
Oakwood boys 63, Calvary Christian 45
The Eagles (2-2) led 24-5 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime as they coasted to a win on Tuesday.
Andrew Phillips had 15 points as OCA moved to 2-0 in SCAA play. Chase Lanham and Gavin Broadrick both had 12 points, while Caleb Epperson dropped in nine.