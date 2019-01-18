The Oakwood Lady Eagles were edged out in Hixson on Thursday and fell to 9-4 on the season with a 52-50 loss at Berean Academy.
Lily Green had 18 points and five rebounds in the loss. Avery Green finished with 16 points and blocked two shots. Mary Ownby and Grayson Broadrick had six points each with Broadrick adding five rebounds and three assists. Lexie Asher and McKenley Baggett finished with two points apiece, while Asher also blocked a pair of shots.
Berean boys 53, Oakwood Christian 44
The Eagles, still battling the injury bug, finally began to find their shooting touch in the fourth quarter. However, it was too little, too late as a 19-point second-half deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
Jacob Wellwood and Garrison Baggett led the way with 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Oakwood (5-9). Cory Taylor had six points and Woody Hass added five. Andrew Phillips finished with four points, while Phillip Davis, Thomas Buckles and Noah Permenter had two points apiece. Tyler Epperson's one point rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.