The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got back to their winning ways with a 51-34 victory over Berean Academy on Monday night.
It was another balanced scoring night for the Navy-and-Gold. Mary Ownby set the pace with 10 points, followed by eight from Grayson Broadrick, who also dished out four assists. Lexie Asher had six points and six rebounds. McKenley Baggett added six points, as did Avery Green, who also had three steals.
Rounding out the scoring was Lily Green with five, Raleigh Suits with four, Anslee Tucker with four and Callie Ray with two. Tucker also collected three steals in the regular season finale for the Lady Eagles.
Berean boys 58, Oakwood 53
In the night's other game, the Eagles had their chances in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any shots to fall as the visitors from Hixson rallied for the win.
Caleb Epperson went for 18 points, followed by Garrison Baggett with 10 and Woody Hass, Jacob Wellwood and Cory Taylor with five points each. Tyler Epperson and Phillip Davis both added four points, while Andrew Phillips dropped in two.
The Eagles will conclude their regular season with a 7:30 p.m. home game tonight (Tuesday) against Cleveland Christian.