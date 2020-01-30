The Oakwood Christian Eagles put on a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but could not complete it as they dropped a 62-56 decision to visiting Mountain View Christian in a fiercely-contested battle in Chickamauga.
Mountain View jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime and led 48-38 starting the final quarter of play. However, the Eagles would turn up the defensive intensity and went to work on making a game of it. An 11-2 run over the next five minutes would ensue and OCA would pull to within a single point, 50-49, on a runner in the lane by Chase Lanham with three minutes remaining.
The Eagles trailed 52-51 with 2:23 to play when they forced a Mountain View turnover, but they missed a chance to take the lead on the other end. Oakwood would end up fouling Sean Black with 1:35 to play and Black would make the first of his two shots, but 6-foot-7 Ladarius Chigano grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back to add to the lead.
More free throws by Black and Isaiah Roddy, along with two free throws by Chigano following another offensive rebound, would give the visitors a 60-51 lead with 42 seconds left. Andrew Phillips would give the Eagles hope after draining a 3-pointer with 34 ticks left on the clock and the home crowd roared even louder as Mountain View turned the ball over on its ensuing inbound play.
But OCA would miss on a 3-point attempt and Black would draw a foul, sinking 1 of 2 to push the lead back to seven. A short jumper in the lane by Gavin Broadrick would cut into the lead some more, but with just 13.8 seconds left, Roddy made one final free toss to effectively seal the win.
Chigano had 23 points for Mountain View, most coming in the second half, while Roddy led all scorers with 28 points. Black finished with nine.
Broadrick had a team-high 27 points for Oakwood (8-13 overall). Caleb Epperson finished with 11 points and Phillips added 10. Four points each by Lanham and David Potthast rounded out the scoring.
Both Oakwood teams will be in action at home on Friday night as Praise Academy comes to town. The girls' game will start at 5 p.m., followed by a junior varsity boys' game prior to the boys' varsity game. It will be Senior Night for OCA.