The Oakwood Christian girls moved to 4-1 on the season after winning a defensive battle against visiting Georgia Cumberland Academy on Monday, 29-24.
Mary Ownby had 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Lily Green had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Grayson Broadrick had four points and five rebounds, while Avery Green also scored four. Raleigh Suits had three steals and rounded out the scoring with two points. Lexie Asher did not score, but contributed with nine rebounds.
In the boys' game, the Eagles fell behind 47-28 at halftime, but attempted to rally in the third quarter as they cut the lead to single digits. However, the visitors from Calhoun would outscore the home team 25-8 in the final period to claim an 81-53 victory.
Jacob Wellwood and Tyler Epperson led Oakwood with nine points each. Cory Taylor and Caleb Epperson both had seven points, while Andrew Phillips picked up five. Three points by Chase Lanham and two from Woody Hass rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who fell to 2-4 on the year.
Both Oakwood teams will be back in action today at home against Shenandoah Baptist. The Lady Eagles will get things started at 5 p.m.