The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got a combined 25 points from sisters Avery and Lily Green in a 34-30 road win at Lyndon Academy Friday night in Woodstock.
Avery Green had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Lily Green went for 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. McKenley Baggett had six points, followed by Grayson Broadrick with three. Raleigh Suits and Anslee Tucker added two each.
Less than 24 hours later, the Lady Eagles got an enormous team effort in a 31-20 Saturday morning victory over Praise Academy in Powder Springs.
Avery Green had a team-high eight points, followed by Suits with seven points to go with five steals. Baggett and Broadrick picked up five points apiece. Tucker recorded four points and Caroline Tindell added two.
Every player on the roster had at least two rebounds and every player had at least one steal as OCA moved to 10-3 overall.
Details on the Oakwood boys' game against Praise had not been provided as of press time.
Oakwood will be back at home on Tuesday to take on Berean before games at Shenandoah Baptist on Friday.