Oakwood Christian Middle School split a pair of close games with visiting Berean Academy of Chattanooga on Monday night.
Oakwood girls 26, Berean 24
In the opener, OCA moved to 9-2 on the season after pulling out a win in the battle of the Lady Eagles.
Mana Gilchrist led the way for Oakwood with 19 points, followed by Trinity Hall, Elizabeth Potthast and Sarah Deakins with two each. Cheyenne Simpson rounded out the scoring with one point.
Berean boys 32, Oakwood 26
The Eagles from the Volunteer State would get the win in the nightcap. Garrett Dempsey had 14 points for the home team. Tomo Gilchrist and John McDonough had four points each, while Ryan Phillips and Chase Heptinstall had two points apiece for OCA (6-6).
Oakwood is scheduled to play again on Thursday at OLPH, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m.