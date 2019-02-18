The top-seeded Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles weren't expected to have much trouble in their opening round game of the 2019 Southern Christian Athletic Association basketball tournament...and they didn't.
The Navy-and-Gold completely dominated fourth-seeded Calvary Christian, 46-0, in the tournament opener at the Rossville Athletic Center on Monday.
Avery Green had 15 points and three steals for OCA. Raleigh Suits added nine points, while Lily Green had six points and a team-high seven rebounds. Grayson Broadrick also added six points. Anslee Tucker finished with four points, while Lexie Asher, Mary Ownby and McKenley Baggett all chipped in with two.
Oakwood will look for a second consecutive SCAA tournament championship on Saturday at 5:30. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
The Oakwood boys, the second seed, will play on Friday night at 6 p.m. Their opponent was also unknown as of press time.