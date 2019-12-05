Grasyon Broadrick went 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line and Lexie Asher was 5 of 7 from the field as the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles moved to 5-1 overall on the season with a 53-39 home victory over Lyndon Academy on Thursday.
Broadrick finished with 14 points, while Asher added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lily Green had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while nine points from Avery Green, four points from Raleigh Suits and three points from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.