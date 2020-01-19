The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles picked up back-to-back victories on Thursday and Friday to improve to 13-3 on the season.
Oakwood girls 46, Georgia Cumberland Academy 23
On Thursday, the Lady Eagles got 20 points, five steals and three assists from Avery Green as they handled their Calhoun, Ga. opponents. Grayson Broadrick finished with nine points and Lily Green added seven. McKenley Baggett had six points and seven steals, while Anslee Tucker added four points and a team-high six rebounds.
Oakwood girls 46, Shenandoah Baptist 12
The Navy-and-Gold came up with 23 steals in an easy victory on the road on Friday night. They would get balanced scoring in the form of 10 points from Avery Green, seven points from Lily Green, six points each from Lexie Asher and Raleigh Suits and four points each from Baggett and Tucker.
Three points by Callie Ray and two each from Broadrick and Caroline Tindell rounded out the scoring. Suits also led the team with five steals and four rebounds, while Broadrick paced OCA with five assists.
Cleveland Christian boys 78, Oakwood 60
Saturday in Tennessee, the Eagles suffered their first SCAA loss of the season after the home team broke open the game with a 26-9 second quarter.
Gavin Broadrick had a big day for Oakwood in the loss. The eighth grader went for 23 points, while Andrew Phillips poured in 16 and Chase Lanham went for nine.
Four points from David Potthast, three each from Price Ray and Tomo Gilchrist and two points by Garrett Dempsey rounded out the scoring for OCA (7-10, 5-1).
Oakwood will be back at home on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles will take on the Chattanooga Patriots at 4 p.m., followed by a JV boys' game and a varsity boys' game against Grace Christian.