The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles made it 11 victories on the season and four in a row with a 48-23 home win over Berean Academy on Tuesday night.
McKenley Baggett had a team-high 11 points for OCA (11-3), in addition to six rebounds and three steals. Lily Green dropped in 10 points, grabbed eight boards and collected three steals. Grayson Broadrick and Raleigh Suits had eight points and four rebounds apiece. Avery Green scored six points and frustrated Berean with nine steals, while five points from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring for the hosts.
Berean boys 59, Oakwood 39
The Eagles trailed by seven at halftime and cut the gap down to 34-29 to start the fourth quarter. However, the visitors from Chattanooga would outscore the Eagles 25-10 over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Price Ray had 12 points for OCA, followed by Andrew Phillips with 10 and Gavin Broadrick with six. Caleb Epperson finished with four. David Potthast, Garrett Dempsey and Tomo Gilchrist all had two each and Chase Lanham chipped in with one.
Oakwood will play varsity games at Shenandoah Baptist on Friday, while the boys will take on Cleveland Christian on the road on Saturday.