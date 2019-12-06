Grasyon Broadrick went 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line and Lexie Asher was 5 of 7 from the field as the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles moved to 5-1 overall on the season with a 53-39 home victory over Lyndon Academy on Thursday.
Broadrick finished with 14 points, while Asher added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lily Green had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while nine points from Avery Green, four points from Raleigh Suits and three points from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring.
Oakwood Christian boys 79, Lyndon Academy 40
Bolstered by a career-high 26 points from senior Chase Lanham and a season-best 21 from eighth-grader Gavin Broadrick, the Eagles cruised back to the .500 mark with a comfortable win.
David Potthast added 10 points and Andrew Phillips finished with eight. Price Ray dropped in seven for the Eagles (4-4), followed by Tomo Gilchrist with four and Caleb Epperson with three.