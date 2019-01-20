There was a little history made at Ridgeland High School on Saturday.
For the first time in the relatively short athletic history of Oakwood Christian High School, the Navy-and-Gold faced a Georgia High School Association member in a team sport.
That sport would be basketball and both the Eagles and the Lady Eagles would make solid showings for themselves against their neighbors from Rossville.
Oakwood boys 81, Ridgeland JV 80
The varsity Eagles took on the junior varsity Panthers in what turned out to be a highly-entertaining, back-and-forth game that wasn't decided until nearly the final tick on the clock.
Oakwood scored in the final minute to take a one-point lead, only to have Ridgeland answer with a go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds to play. But on their final possession of the night, the Eagles looked to senior Garrison Baggett, who got the game-winner with just two seconds left on the clock.
Not only were the 81 points the most ever scored by an Oakwood team, two Eagles finished with career-highs. Baggett went for 35 points, while Jacob Wellwood hit four 3-pointers and helped out with a career-best 24 points.
Chase Lanham had nine points for Oakwood (7-9). Phillip Davis scored eight, followed by Cory Taylor with four and Andrew Phillips with three.
Chris Walker had 19 points to lead the Panthers. K'yan Clark added 16 points, while 13 from Zack Harrison and 10 from Kobe Lewis gave Ridgeland four players in double figures. Amarreon Turner had eight points. Cedric Shropshire and Nate Davis both finished with six points, while Lennard Pullam had two.
Oakwood finished 15-of-21 at the free throw line, while Ridgeland connected on just 12 of its 23 shots from the stripe.
Ridgeland girls 69, Oakwood 56
Both varsity squads squared off in the opener as the Lady Panthers got a battle from the defending Southern Christian Athletic Conference champions, taking a relatively slim 33-26 lead into the locker room. However, Ridgeland would score OCA 16-7 in the third quarter to give itself a solid cushion and take control of the game.
Fran King had 22 points for the Lady Panthers (4-19). D'Erika Ervin had 15 points. Asia Silmon finished with nine and Annabel Hill added eight in the victory. Cordasia Watkins dropped in seven points, followed by Makenzie Howard with six and Macie Boren with two.
Lily Green poured in 20 points to lead Oakwood (9-5). Grayson Broadrick knocked in three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Avery Green added 10 points, followed by Mary Ownby with nine and Lexie Asher with four.