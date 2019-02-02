The Oakwood Christian Eagles led by eight points with a minute to go, but had to withstand a missed 3-point attempt at the buzzer to pull out a 48-45 win at first place Rhea County Academy in Dayton, Tenn. on Friday night.
OCA (11-9 overall, 7-4 region) led 21-14 at halftime and enjoyed a slim 34-31 advantage after three quarters before opening their lead back up in the final period.
Jacob Wellwood had 13 points for the Eagles, followed by 11 from Garrison Baggett and eight from Woody Hass. Phillip Davis and Andrew Phillips both went for four points. Cory Taylor and Tyler Epperson had three each, while Caleb Epperson finished with two in the Eagles' sixth win in a row.
Oakwood girls 37, Rhea County Academy 16
There would be no drama in the opener as the Lady Eagles rolled past the Lady Warriors to improve to 10-6 overall.
Raleigh Suits had a team-best 10 points, followed by eight from McKenley Baggett and seven from Avery Green. Lily Green and Mary Ownby had four points each, while two each from Lexie Asher and Anslee Tucker rounded out the story.
OCA will head to Chattanooga to face the Patriots on Feb. 7.