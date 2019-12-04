The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 51-31 at halftime on Monday and dropped an 84-39 decision to Unity Christian School in Rome.
Price Ray paced Oakwood (3-3) with 11 points, followed by Caleb Epperson with nine and Gavin Broadrick with six. Andrew Phillips (five), David Potthast (four), Tomo Gilchrist (two) and Jarret Chambers (two) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
In the girls' game, Oakwood fell to 3-2 on the season with a 53-47 loss. No further information was available as of press time.
Grace Christian boys 59, Oakwood 47
Tuesday night in Hiram, the Eagles fell behind 22-5 after one quarter, but pulled to within 28-22 at halftime. However, the Navy-and-Gold were unable to completely catch up as they dropped to 3-4 overall on the year.
Ray once again led the Eagles with 14 points. Epperson added 12 and Chase Lanham recorded seven, while Broadrick and Phillips added six each. Potthast rounded out the night with two points.
Oakwood's girls did not play on Tuesday. They will take the court again on Saturday at Boyd-Buchanan.