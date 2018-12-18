The Oakwood Christian girls improved to 7-2 overall on the season with a 40-21 victory at Shenandoah Baptist on Monday.
Raleigh Suits and Lily Green both had 10 points to lead the Lady Eagles, while Green also pulled down nine rebounds. Lexie Asher had four points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Avery Green, Callie Ray and Anslee Tucker also added four points.
Mary Ownby and McKenley Baggett each scored two points, while Grayson Broadrick chipped in with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. As a team, OCA collected 20 steals and recorded 11 blocks.
In the boys' game, the Eagles led for 30 of the 32 minutes, but faltered late in a 63-60 loss.
OCA (4-6) led 19-11 after the first quarter and extended their lead to 39-27 at halftime. They saw their advantage trimmed to five (50-45) going into the fourth quarter when the Lions were finally able to complete the comeback.
Jacob Wellwood had a team-high 18 points, followed by Woody Hass with 11. Caleb and Tyler Epperson each finished with seven points. Garrison Baggett ended his night with six points, while Andrew Phillips and Chase Lanham had two apiece.
Oakwood will not play again until a Jan. 10 home doubleheader against Calvary Christian.