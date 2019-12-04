The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got a big night from junior Lily Green in a 53-47 win at Unity Christian School in Rome on Monday.
Green had 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in the win, while Avery Green had 11 points and six steals as the Lady Eagles improved to 4-1 overall.
Unity Christian boys 84, Oakwood 39
Price Ray paced the Eagles (3-3) with 11 points, followed by Caleb Epperson with nine and Gavin Broadrick with six. Andrew Phillips (five), David Potthast (four), Tomo Gilchrist (two) and Jarret Chambers (two) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Grace Christian boys 59, Oakwood 47
Tuesday night in Hiram, the Eagles fell behind 22-5 after one quarter, but pulled to within 28-22 at halftime. However, the Navy-and-Gold were unable to completely catch up as they dropped to 3-4 overall on the year.
Ray once again led the Eagles with 14 points. Epperson added 12 and Chase Lanham recorded seven, while Broadrick and Phillips added six each. Potthast rounded out the night with two points.
Oakwood's girls did not play on Tuesday. They will take the court again on Saturday at Boyd-Buchanan.