The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 31-19 at halftime and dropped a 60-42 decision to the Boyd Buchanan JV squad on Saturday.
The short-handed Eagles (4-8) were already without Cory Taylor due to an ankle injury and lost starter Woody Hass in the first quarter with an ankle injury of his own.
They also battled foul trouble all game long, but still managed to cut the Bucs’ lead to single digits going into the fourth. However, OCA couldn’t keep up the pace as the Bucs pulled away in the final period.
Garrison Baggett had a team-high 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Tyler Epperson had seven points and four boards, while Phillip Davis had six points and a team-best 13 rebounds.
Caleb Epperson added five points, four steals and two rebounds. Andrew Phillips finished with three points, three steals and a pair of assists. Hass had three early points. Jacob Wellwood pulled down four rebounds and dished out three assists, while Chase Lanham had three rebounds and four assists.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Eagles faced the Boyd-Buchanan varsity team and dropped a 38-31 decision to fall to 7-3 on the season.
Avery Green had a team-high nine points, followed by Lexie Asher with seven. Lily Green and Mary Ownby each had six points, while Grayson Broadrick scored three.