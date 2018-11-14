The Oakwood Christian Eagles picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday as they defeated Christ's Legacy Academy, 63-39, in Athens, Tenn.
OCA (1-2) did not give up a field goal in the first quarter and took a commanding 40-11 lead at halftime before coasting to the victory behind a solid defensive performance.
The Eagles also got balanced scoring from Woody Hass (14 points), Andrew Phillips (10 points) and Caleb Epperson (seven points). Chase Lanham had six points, followed by Jacob Wellwood and Tyler Epperson (five points), Noah Permenter and Phillip Davis (four points) and Jacob Jones, Garrison Baggett, Thomas Buckels and Cory Taylor (two points).