The Oakwood Christian Eagles improved to 8-9 overall with a dominating 53-21 road win at Christ Legacy School on Tuesday.
OCA led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they gave up their fewest total points all season long.
Fresh off his 35-point performance against the Ridgeland JV team on Saturday, Garrison Baggett stayed hot with 16 points to go with six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Chase Lanham had seven points, three assists and three steals, while Tyler Epperson and Woody Hass had six points each.
Caleb Epperson picked up five points and pulled down seven boards. Jacob Wellwood had five points, three rebounds and three assists. Phillip Davis had four points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Andrew Phillips rounded out the scoresheet with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Eagles will play at Mountain View Christian on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.