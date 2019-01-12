The Oakwood Christian Eagles honored seven seniors on Friday night, but visiting Rhea County Academy spoiled the party with a 51-37 conference victory.
The Warriors from Dayton, Tenn. held a narrow19-15 advantage at the break, but would outscore the Eagles in the third quarter, 21-5, to pull away.
Garrison Baggett had 12 points and seven rebounds for OCA (5-8, 3-4) in the loss. Jacob Wellwood finished with 10 points and eight boards, while Phillip Davis (four rebounds), Chase Lanham and Woody Hass all had three points each. Two points by Andrew Phillips, Tyler Epperson and Caleb Epperson rounded out the scoring.
Results of the girls' game were not provided as of press time.